Loralai students witness Senate’s legislative process

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of students and faculty from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, visited the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday, witnessed a Senate session, and gained insights into Pakistan’s legislative processes. The educational tour aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of the country’s legislative framework and the Senate’s role in policy-making. During the visit, the delegation also explored the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Upper House.

The students showed great interest in the museum’s exhibits, which included statues of prominent Pakistani politicians and historic photographs.

The delegation received a detailed briefing on the Senate’s functions, procedures, and legislative processes, providing a practical understanding of the country’s governance.

The visit provided a valuable learning experience for the students, allowing them to connect theoretical knowledge with practical observations.

The student delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the warm welcome and informative session about the Parliament House, calling the visit a memorable and valuable experience.