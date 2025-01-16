Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Loralai students witness Senate’s legislative process

NEWS WIRE
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A delegation of students and faculty from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, visited the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday, witnessed a Senate session, and gained insights into Pakistan’s legislative processes. The educational tour aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of the country’s legislative framework and the Senate’s role in policy-making.  During the visit, the delegation also explored the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Upper House.

The students showed great interest in the museum’s exhibits, which included statues of prominent Pakistani politicians and historic photographs.

The delegation received a detailed briefing on the Senate’s functions, procedures, and legislative processes, providing a practical understanding of the country’s governance.

Hamas calls Gaza cease-fire deal ‘turning point in struggle against Israeli occupation’

The visit provided a valuable learning experience for the students, allowing them to connect theoretical knowledge with practical observations.

The student delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the warm welcome and informative session about the Parliament House, calling the visit a memorable and valuable experience.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025