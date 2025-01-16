LWMC initiates door-to-door waste collection

LAHORE - In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of ‘Suthra’ Punjab [Clean Punjab], the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched door-to-door waste collection across various areas of Lahore. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has been actively engaged in supervising the cleaning operations, conducting visits to different areas. He stated that 10 loader rickshaws each have been deployed for door-to-door waste collection in Union Council (UC) 153 and UC 141. Furthermore, 2 new UCs are being added daily to the initiative, aiming to cover all 274 UCs of Lahore in phases. CEO Babar Sahib Din visited Shalimar Link Road, Muslim Colony, Ramgarh, and Angoori Bagh to review the door-to-door waste collection system.

He also reviewed areas like Gulshan Park, Hameed Pura, Nabi Pura, and Fateh Garh to assess the working of the loader rickshaws. During his visits, He engaged with local shopkeepers and residents, encouraging them to support the door-to-door collection initiative. The residents expressed gratitude towards CM Punjab for introducing the door-to-door waste collection service. CEO LWMC urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC cleaning teams and avoid discarding waste in streets. For cleanliness-related complaints, citizens can contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or reach out via the social media platforms.