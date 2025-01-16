Man arrested for firing at school bus in Lahore over road dispute

LAHORE - Lahore police have arrested a man who opened fire on a private school bus in the South Cantonment area on Wednesday morning following a road dispute. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zulqarnain, became enraged when the school bus blocked his way. He stopped his car, fired two shots at the bus, and fled the scene. Fortunately, no students were onboard at the time, as the bus was only used for transporting children to and from school. Investigators revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument during driving. A special team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantonment OwaisShafiq to apprehend the suspect.