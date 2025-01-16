Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man arrested for firing at school bus in Lahore over road dispute

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Lahore police have arrested a man who opened fire on a private school bus in the South Cantonment area on Wednesday morning following a road dispute. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zulqarnain, became enraged when the school bus blocked his way. He stopped his car, fired two shots at the bus, and fled the scene. Fortunately, no students were onboard at the time, as the bus was only used for transporting children to and from school. Investigators revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument during driving. A special team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantonment OwaisShafiq to apprehend the suspect.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025