Man shot dead outside anti-terrorism court

Rawalpindi - Unidentified attackers here on Wednesday a private land developer and wounded his companion outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) where they were present to obtain pre-arrest bail in case registered with police in Gujar Khan.

The killing took place at about 9am. The audacity of the incident could be gauged from the fact that the killing took place in one of the most high-security areas of the city. The crime was executed on the road where offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner, safe city, forensic lab and SP Saddar are located.

The killing once again highlights the fact that how convenient it was for the criminals to enter the area with weapons and target their victims with ease. It is worth noticing that the attackers managed to escape after executing the murder.

According to available details, the unknown killers Raja Danial Kiani and wounded his companion Asim Rasheed as both were present outside the court to attend the hearing. The two victims are accused in a murder case registered with Gujar Khan police on December 17, 2024.

Initial reports suggest that the attack is offshoot of the ongoing dispute between Danial group and management of New Metro City housing project in Gujar Khan. The details of the murder case against deceased Danial show that on December 17 over two dozen assailants attacked a ceremony held in New Metro City project and killed one person identified Abdul Rehman. Danial was blamed to have order the attack.

Following the attack, Gujar Khan police during a raid recovered huge cache of narcotics from a farmhouse belonging to people associated with Danial Kiani. In the drug seizure case, the investigators also arrested three cops for their alleged involvement in the supply of narcotics.

Further, it was in April last year that the deceased Danial survived a murder attempt in Gujjar Khan and he accused the management of New Metro City for the attack. It has further come to the fore that the New Metro City management had an issued with Danial group over large piece of land that the housing society wanted to buy and Danial group wanted to develop its own housing project with the name of Mega City.

This scribe tried to contact relevant police officials but no one was available for the comments. However, a police spokesperson said that City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident. The police has set up an investigation team to probe the issue and nab the attackers. The police took into custody a vehicle and arms from the crime scene.

In a separate development, Wah police arrested a man who had been declared a proclaimed offender for committing murder over a domestic issue last year.

Police from Saddar Wah Cantt arrested Muhammad Gul for allegedly shooting dead Banozai over a marriage dispute on January 15, 2024.

Narrating the events that led to killing of his stepfather, complainant Anwar Khan told the police in FIR that on the day of killing his father left his home in New Lalazar 2 in Wah Cant on motorbike for Hassanabdal at around 8:30 am. An hour later at about 9:30 am I was informed that my father was shot and wounded. He was lying on the road near Wah Garden bridge. He said that when he reached at the site, his father had succumbed to his injuries.

Anwar alleged that Ilyas Khan, Rahees Khan, Janat Gul and Muhammad Gul killed his father. He said that the motive behind the murder was that Rahees Khan, brother in law of Janat Gul, was married to Samina daughter of Zaman Khan. Later, Zaman got his daughter divorced and got her married to my brother Hassan Ullah. After the marriage, the accused men had threatened his father with dire consequences over the marriage.