Maryam Nawaz launches laptop scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Laptop Scheme at a ceremony in Faisalabad, underscoring her dedication to students by attending the event despite dense fog.

In her address, she emphasized that the scholarships offered under the program were awarded purely on merit, ensuring that deserving students would benefit.

Maryam announced that 30,000 scholarships would be provided this year, with plans to increase this number to 50,000 next year, promising additional funding if necessary.

She highlighted the critical role of education in achieving one's dreams and pledged to support students in overcoming financial challenges.

Maryam also shared her vision for progress, urging students to focus on development and avoid getting entangled in divisive politics.

Furthermore, she committed to expanding the scholarship program to include second and third-year students in the future.