Mass wedding schedule released under Dhee Rani programme in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The schedule for mass weddings of underprivileged couples under the Punjab chief minister’s ‘Dhee Rani’ programme has been announced for all four districts of Sargodha division.

A review meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held in the conference room to finalise the details on Wednesday. Director Social Welfare Shakra Noreen informed attendees that the programme in Khushab district was scheduled for the next week. Similarly, mass weddings in Sargodha district would take place on January 31, in Bhakkar district on February 13, and in Mianwali on February 27.

The programme would cater to a total of 273 couples, including 93 in Sargodha, 59 in Khushab, 93 in Bhakkar, and 32 in Mianwali district. Each couple would receive dowry items and a cash gift of Rs 100, 000 through ATM cards on behalf of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Additionally, each couple would be allowed to invite up to 20 guests to the ceremony.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan instructed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to coordinate with social welfare officers to ensure seamless arrangements for the events.

Cantt Board launches anti-encroachment operation

The Cantonment Board initiated an operation against encroachments in various parts of the Cantt area, stressing that no illegal structures would be tolerated. These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer Cantonment Board Arsalan Haider Hashmi while talking to APP on Wednesday. Shopkeepers have been instructed to voluntarily remove encroachments in front of their shops, failing which heavy fines will be imposed, he said.

The CEO Cantt Board said strict action was being implemented as part of the anti-encroachment drive. “Making the Cantt area free of encroachments is my mission. No shopkeeper will be allowed to violate regulations, “ he affirmed. He further emphasized that ensuring basic facilities and addressing the concerns of Cantt residents are top priorities. To resolve public grievances, a control room has been established at the office and residents of Cantt could report their complaints by contacting the helpline at 03298022723.