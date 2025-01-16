Meeting held on divisional headquarters up-gradation

LARKANA - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur on Wednesday to discuss various issues by presenting their ideas regarding upgrading the divisional headquarters with the support of World Bank and Government of Sindh, including enhancing the beauty of divisional headquarters Larkana under the vision of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh, DC Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa, District Government, World Bank representative, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Water Commission, Municipal Representatives of various departments including the Corporation participated in the meeting,

Mayor Larkana, Mayor Sukkur and DC Larkana they emphasized and

Matters like working on projects were discussed, on the other hand Mayor Larkana, Mayor Sukkur, DC and others visited Municipal Stadium, Bagh Jinnah, Gomi Bai Ladies Club. They visited and the concerned officers briefed them.

Another side, Mayor Larkana conducted a meeting of Sui Southern Gas Company and municipal authorities in which they provided relief to the towns people by reducing gas loadshedding in different areas of the city, digging pits during connection.

They had a detailed discussion regarding the disturbance in the integrity of the road structure and fee surcharges, on which Sui Southern Gas Company officials also assured them to solve all the problems.