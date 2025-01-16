Minister reviews development projects

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited Rawalpindi on Wednesday and chaired a meeting to review various development projects. DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, DG RDA Kanza Murtaza, and officials from WASA, PHA, and other departments attended the meeting.

According to a media release issued here, the minister was briefed on Rawalpindi’s development projects, including the Ring Road, parking plazas, and housing societies.

The PHA officials informed him that there are 52 parks in Rawalpindi and three in Murree. Bilal Yasin directed the authorities concerned to beautify various spots in urban areas, and officials reported that work is underway in parks, including the 225-kanal Adiala Park.

WASA officials announced plans to install 35 more tube-wells in the city this year and complete the Dream Water Supply Project by 2027, resolving the water issue.

The minister said that development projects would be completed swiftly, without any delays or shortcomings, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He also instructed PHA to enhance the beauty of public places with calligraphy and models, and to install large screens at public spots to broadcast live cricket matches before the Champions Trophy.