MQM-P, JI oppose Sindh govt’s decision to appoint bureaucrats in public sector universities as vice chancellors

KARACHI - Political parties including MQM-Pakistan and Jamaat i Islami have opposed Sindh government’s decision to appoint bureaucrats in public sector universities as vice chancellors and supported a protest call by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association. Members of the MQM Pakistan in the National Assembly strongly condemned the political interference by the Sindh government in the province’s universities, calling it an attack on the autonomy of the institutions. In a joint statement, they described the appointment of retired bureaucrats as Vice Chancellors in Sindh’s universities as equivalent to ruining the academic standards. They further stated that such actions would not only lower educational standards but also darken the future of talented students. Vice Chancellors have always been academic figures and role models for students, and if the Sindh government does not halt this practice, it will face protests at all levels. The concerns raised by the teachers’ association are legitimate, and the MQM Pakistan expresses full solidarity with them, opposing any action that undermines university autonomy. The leaders in power across Pakistan are urged to intervene and stop the Sindh government from continuing this practice to prevent the collapse of the educational system. The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced its support for the strike by FAPUASA (Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association) in Sindh’s public universities. Muneem Zafar Khan, in a statement, expressed support for the strike and the boycott of academic activities in protest against the provincial government’s recent decisions. He emphasized that the position of Vice Chancellor should be reserved for experts in the educational field, stating that such appointments would tarnish the dignity of public universities. Khan condemned the decision as “anti-education” and unacceptable, urging the government to immediately withdraw it.

He further called for a transparent system to be established for the appointment of Vice Chancellors and stressed the importance of safeguarding university autonomy and educational standards.