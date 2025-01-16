Nadra launches mobile app, replacing Pak ID website

The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new for Nadra services, replacing the Pak ID website from January 17.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi explained that the website posed challenges for users, especially overseas Pakistanis, in uploading documents and biometrics. The decision also addresses concerns about counterfeit websites and potential misuse of citizens' personal data.

The app will provide services such as ID cards, NICOP, POC, B-form, and FRC with greater convenience. Three new regional centers will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan by March 31 to improve services in remote areas.

The government also plans to open Nadra offices in the remaining 19 districts by the same date, aiming for faster issue resolution and complaint redressal.