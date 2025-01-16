Nepra raises questions on KE’s reliance on NTDC, considers generation licence revocation

Islamabad - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday questioned the grant of generation licence to K-Electric (KE), saying that if the company is getting 67 percent supply of power from NTDC, then it should withdraw the remaining from national grid as well.

In a public hearing, Member NEPRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar raised concerns about the company’s heavy reliance on the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for power supply, questioning the long-term sustainability of KE’s operations.

The NEPRA has conducted a public hearing on K-Electric (KE)’s petition for the refund of Rs4.98 per unit, which was overcharged from the consumers during the month of November 2024. The hearing, which included sharp exchanges, highlighted ongoing issues of KE’s electricity supply, pricing, and load-shedding, especially in industrial areas.

The refund on account of Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for November 2024 is expected to be made to the consumers in February 2025 bills. If approved by NEPRA, the consumers will get a refund of Rs7.179 billion. The refund in November FCA is driven by an increase in NTDC off take starting from November 4, with the quantum rising to 67 percent compared to the 52 percent reference.

Member NEPRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar suggested the possibility of revoking KE’s generation licence, stating that the utility’s increasing reliance on NTDC undermines its own capacity.

He asked the KE’s official that if the company is getting 67 percent supply from the NTDC, does it still need generation licence? He expressed concerns over the company’s power plants, noting that the cost of power generation at KE’s plants was high, with capacity payments reaching Rs6-7 per unit.

The representative of KE responded that KE will still need generation licence as the company has agreements with power producers and its termination will result in penalty. Beside, the supply from national grid can go to maximum 2,000 MW, while the KE’s demand surging to 3,400 MW during summer. The representative further said that the company has the most efficient RLNG based power plants which cannot be abandoned.

The KE’s official claimed that the capacity cost of KE’s plants equals Rs6 to Rs7 per unit as compared to Rs26 to Rs27 per unit of the NTDC. KE officials explained that the demand for electricity in the city has increased by 13 percent annually, primarily due to higher consumption in the domestic sector.

The authority responded to complaints of load-shedding, particularly in KE’s industrial zones, by directing an investigation. “We will visit the dispatch centres and affected areas to assess the situation,” said Rafique Sheikh, urging KE to address these issues promptly. NEPRA also ordered KE to submit a report on load-shedding, which will be made public on its website for transparency.

Rafique Sheikh further suggested that power distribution companies (DISCOs) engaging in commercial load-shedding should face daily penalties, emphasising that such practices must end.

During the hearing, KE representatives reported that average electricity demand had increased to 2,300 MW in November 2024, up from 2,000 MW the same month last year, with residential consumption being the primary driver.

However, the average demand declined by up to 14 percent as compared to October 2024, said the KE’s official. The company explained that the decline was primarily seasonal, with the winter months resulting in suppressed demand. They further mentioned that peak demand in summer is 3,300 MW to 3,400 MW. Responding to a question by NEPRA, KE’s representative apprised the authority that it anticipates future growth of 2 percent to 2.5 percent, supported by industrial demand shifts and economic recovery in the next 5 years.

Rafiq Sheikh, another NEPRA member, also criticised KE’s approach, questioning how the company expected growth over the next five to six years without addressing challenges such as rising demand and energy generation inefficiencies. K-Electric official said that 2 percent growth observed in the past was driven by market conditions. It further explained that growth is projected to continue, influenced by the government’s decision on the Captive Power Plant (CPP) shift and its impact on the industrial sector. Economic growth is also expected, with the World Bank and IMF forecasting a 3 percent growth in 2025 or potentially better, which will positively affect GDP and, in turn, amplifying power demand.

KE expects that as NTDC completes critical circuits by March-April, capacity utilisation will improve, with the off take potentially reaching 2,000 MW. One of the interconnection circuits will be completed before summer. Currently, the limitation with NTDC is set at a maximum 1,600 MW, with the minimum capacity depending on fluctuations as per the economic merit order.

During the hearing Karachi’s residents and industrial representatives expressed strong objections. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce’s Tanveer Bari expressed frustration over KE’s high electricity prices, noting that Karachi’s businesses are being hit hard by the electricity costs and frequent load-shedding, especially in industrial areas. Terming it unfair, he demanded action from NEPRA.

A representative from the Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi asserted that KE’s inefficiencies and rising subsidies, which has reached Rs170 billion annually, are causing more harm than good. If NEPRA revokes KE’s generation licence, it would be a favour to Karachi’s residents, he said.

The authority said that it will review all the data provided by KE before making a final decision on the fuel adjustment request.