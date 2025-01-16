Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - The Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, stated that Russia is keen to enhance cooperation in various sectors to play a significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. He emphasized that the promotion of Pak-Russia trade relations will have a positive impact on the economies of both countries. Pakistan offers vast opportunities for investment, and Russian investors are eager to invest in various sectors.

He appreciated the investment-friendly measures taken by the Government of Pakistan, which are encouraging for foreign investors and will help further solidify the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Secretary General of UBG Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari and Chairman of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, member of the Central Core Committee of UBG, and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari who was also accompanied. The meeting included detailed discussions on enhancing Pak-Russia economic, trade, and cultural relations.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of Pak-Russia relations and said that fostering trade and cultural cooperation between the two countries is the need of the hour. He proposed the initiation of direct flights between Pakistan and Russia to enable businesspersons and investors from both countries to better benefit from each other’s expertise and markets. He further mentioned that Pakistan’s IT sector holds immense potential, and collaboration with Russia could open a new chapter of progress in this field.

Zafar Bakhtawari added that promoting cultural ties between the two countries would have a positive impact on public relations and strengthen mutual ties further. He also highlighted that Pakistan’s ongoing development projects and business environment offer excellent opportunities for foreign investors.

Ahsan Bakhtawari briefed the Russian ambassador about the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement’s cleanliness and plantation campaigns. He invited the ambassador to participate in these activities, which the ambassador graciously accepted. Albert Khorev assured that he would certainly join these activities once the plantation season begins.

It was also agreed during the meeting that the exchange of cultural delegations between Pakistan and Russia would not only improve relations at the public level but also promote the cultures of both nations. Furthermore, discussions were held on joint efforts to enhance the public recognition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), fostering development in the IT sector, and advancing cooperation in modern technology exchange.

The Russian Ambassador, Albert Khorev, agreed with the proposals of Ahsan Bakhtawari and Zafar Bakhtawari and assured them that these suggestions would be seriously considered.