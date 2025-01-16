Pakistan Army rejects Indian army chief’s baseless charges of terrorism

ISPR says allegations an attempt to deflect world’s attention from India’s brutality in IIOJK, repression of minorities internally, and India’s trans-national repression. It will be wise for India not to indulge in self-delusion, and appreciate ground reality. FO says IIOJK is an international dispute which is yet to be resolved under UN resolutions.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army, taking strong exception to the statement of Indian Army chief insinuating Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism, has said this accusation is not only contrary to facts, but also an exercise in futility to beat the dead horse of India’s default position - blaming Pakistan for indigenous reaction to state-sponsored brutality.

“Pakistan takes strong exception to such baseless and unfounded statements, it is a classic case of extreme duplicity”, inter services public relations of Pakistan Army said in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday.

“Remarks are an attempt to deflect world’s attention from India’s brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), repression of minorities internally, and India’s trans-national repression,” the ISPR statement said.

“The General Officer (Indian army chief) in his earlier stint in IIOJK personally oversaw the most brutal repression of Kashmiris. Such politically motivated and fallacious statements reflect the extreme politicization of Indian Army”, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR reminded that the world is witness to the India’s hate-speech conclaves that provoke genocide against Muslims. International community is not oblivious to India’s trans-national assassinations, and Indian Security Forces’ oppressive use of force against innocent civilians and gross human rights violations against unarmed Kashmiris.

“Such oppression has only served to strengthen the resolve of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination, enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions”, it said.

The ISPR statement said instead of trying to conjure up a non-existent terror infrastructure in Pakistan, it would be wise not to indulge in self-delusion, and appreciate the ground reality.

The ISPR reminded that its sobering fact that a senior serving Indian military officer is in Pakistan’s custody, caught red-handed while orchestrating acts of terror against innocent civilians inside Pakistan, seems to have been conveniently ignored by the General.

The ISPR said that empathizing with the victims of Indian Army’s brutality, it is hoped that civility, professionalism, and norms of state-to-state behaviour would guide the conduct of Indian Army’s leadership, rather than pandering to political exigencies.

The Foreign Office, in its statement issued meanwhile, also rejected the India’s defence minister and army chief’s baseless allegations and unfounded assertions against Pakistan.

It said Pakistan “strongly rejects the baseless accusations and unfounded assertions made by India’s Defence Minister and Chief of Army Staff on 13 and 14 January 2025.”

It said Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, whose final status is to be determined in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“In this context, India has no legal or moral grounds to assert fictitious claims over the territories of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” the FO said.

It added: “Such rhetoric from Indian leadership cannot divert international attention from the grave human rights violations and oppressive measures being carried out in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These actions suppress the legitimate and just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.”

Pakistan also underscored that provocative statements of this nature were counterproductive to regional peace and stability.

Earlier, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of making persistent attempts to destabilize India by sponsoring terrorism and said it must dismantle its “terror infrastructure” in Azad Jammu Kashmir or “face consequences.”

Claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without AJK, he alleged that this area was being used as a “hub for terrorism.”

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent statement referred to Pakistan as the “epicenter of terrorism.”

Dwivedi accused Pakistan of “orchestrating” infiltration attempts in India, describing Pakistan as the “epicenter of terrorism.”