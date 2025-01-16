Pakistan rejects reports of annexation of Wakhan Corridor

Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected reports suggesting the annexation of the Wakhan Corridor, reaffirming that it is part of neighbouring Afghanistan. Newly appointed Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in his first weekly press briefing, emphasized that Wakhan is Afghan territory and Pakistan recognizes Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He dismissed the reports as speculative and erroneous, stressing that Pakistan has no intentions regarding its neighbor.

Khan noted that while both countries value their relations, the main issue remains the presence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil. He highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts to address this concern through multilayered engagement.

Regarding international affairs, the spokesperson welcomed the Gaza ceasefire reached on Wednesday, calling for its immediate and full implementation. He expressed hope that the truce would lead to a permanent ceasefire and improve humanitarian aid efforts. Khan also condemned Israel’s actions, stating that Israel’s expansionist policies have destabilized the region and caused immense loss of life and displacement among innocent Palestinians.

Pakistan reaffirmed its stance on the Palestinian issue, supporting a just and lasting solution, including the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson also voiced concern over rising Islamophobic and racist sentiments in the UK, particularly the wrongful association of the actions of a few individuals with the broader British Pakistani community. He rejected baseless accusations from India’s Defence Minister and Chief of Army Staff, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, with its final status to be determined according to UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In domestic news, Khan referred to the international conference on girls' education held in Islamabad, which was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Islamabad Declaration from the conference emphasized girls' education as a fundamental right and called for aligning education with Islamic principles, national priorities, and global advancements.

Additionally, Pakistan and China’s bilateral political consultations were noted for their positive trajectory, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. They also agreed to strengthen mutual coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations Security Council.

On humanitarian efforts, Khan mentioned Pakistan’s intention to send more convoys to Gaza once relief operations begin following the ceasefire. He also addressed the participation of Pakistan’s ambassador at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, confirming that an invitation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was not routed through the Foreign Ministry.



