Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for just peace

Pakistan has endorsed the Gaza ceasefire agreement and urged its swift and full implementation, the Foreign Office stated on Thursday. The truce is seen as a potential step toward lasting peace and scaling up humanitarian aid.

The statement condemned Israel's actions, citing "indiscriminate force" leading to massive loss of Palestinian lives, displacement, and regional instability. Pakistan reiterated its support for a sovereign Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The ceasefire deal, reached on Wednesday, outlines a phased approach: a six-week truce, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and prisoner exchanges. Subsequent phases aim to release all hostages, achieve a permanent ceasefire, and begin Gaza's reconstruction under international supervision.