Thursday, January 16, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.” –Ida B. Wells

January 16, 2025
Ida B. Wells, a fearless journalist, civil rights activist, and suffragist, left an indelible mark on American history. Born in 1862 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, she became a prominent voice against racial discrimination and violence. Wells’s courageous anti-lynching investigations and writings exposed the brutality faced by African Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her groundbreaking work, such as “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases,” contributed significantly to the anti-lynching movement. She also co-founded the NAACP, fighting for racial and gender equality. Ida B. Wells’s unwavering dedication to justice and civil rights continues to inspire activists today.

