Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Peshawar Museum offers a profound attraction to life of Lord Buddha

Peshawar Museum offers a profound attraction to life of Lord Buddha
NEWS WIRE
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

PESHAWAR  -  Senior venerable monk, Thich Thai Hoa of Vietnam alongwith other monks delegation visited the Peshawar and Swat museums, honouring the region’s Buddhist heritage.  They were briefed about Peshawar and Swat museums in detailed by the authorities. The monks visited its different galleries and took keen interest in it. Peshawar Museum is the lone Gandhara museum in the world offers a profound attraction to the life of Lord Buddha, the founder of Bhuddism. Renowned for its extensive collection of Buddhist sculptures from the Gandhara era (2nd century BC to 6th century AD), the Peshawar museum stands out as one of Southeast Asia’s premier cultural and archeological attraction. It was constructed some 150 years back on Sher Suri Road opposite of Governor House where over 30,000 rare antiques, artifacts, coins, swords, guns and other antiquities including 16,000 are showcased and around 14,000 artifacts are lying in cupboards. The ancient weapons of British army and swords of freedom fighters besides the complete life story of the Founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was kept preserved in the form of panels and statues here. The monks praised Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, KP preservation efforts, highlighting the potential for religious tourism and stronger cultural ties.

Japan’s tourism boom prices out business travellers

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025