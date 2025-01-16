PIC urges ministries to publish mandatory info on websites

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed all federal ministries to ensure implementation of Section 5 of the Right to Information Act, 2017, which mandates the proactive disclosure of public information on official websites.

In a formal communication addressed to the secretaries of all federal ministries, the PIC emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, urging public bodies to comply fully with the Act. The commission reiterated that the proactive disclosure of information under Section 5 is essential to ensure citizens’ access to information without the need for formal requests, thereby promoting openness and encouraging public participation in decision-making processes.

The letter outlined that public bodies are required to systematically disclose details such as organisational structure, functions, decision-making processes, rules, financial records, and reports, among other categories of information. The commission also stressed the need for ministries to establish mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of these disclosures.

Section 5 of the Right to Information Act, 2017, obligates public bodies to publish essential information about their organisation and activities within six months of the Act’s commencement. This includes details such as the organization’s structure, functions, rules, and decision-making processes, as well as financial records, audit reports, and relevant policies. The provision also mandates the publication of criteria for obtaining licenses, permits, and other public services, as well as information about contracts and concessions granted by the public body.

The Pakistan Information Commission has warned that failure to comply with Section 5 would result in actions under the Right to Information Act, 2017. Ministries have been instructed to submit compliance reports by February 15, 2025, detailing the steps taken to ensure adherence to the law.

The commission has emphasized that effective implementation of Section 5 is critical for fostering a culture of transparency and building public trust in governance. By making information accessible to the public, ministries can empower citizens to make informed decisions and actively participate in matters of national importance.

The letter further highlighted that the proactive disclosure of information would contribute to greater accountability and efficiency within public bodies. The Pakistan Information Commission has expressed confidence that the ministries would take necessary steps to meet the requirements of the Act and assured its support in achieving the goal of transparent and inclusive governance. The commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring the implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2017, and called on all federal ministries to comply with the provisions of Section 5 without delay.