PM constitutes committee to address opposition's charter of demands: Sanaullah

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to deliberate upon and respond to the opposition committee's written charter of demands.

This was stated by Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, while addressing a joint news conference with PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui, in Islamabad today.

The Advisor said the Opposition Committee in its provided draft has demanded the formation of two inquiry commissions to investigate the May 9th and November 26th incidents.

Commenting on the main demands of the opposition committee, he said as far as May 9th incident is concerned, the cases are already pending at different stages in different courts of law in the country.

Regarding second demand about inquiry into the November 26th incident, Rana Sanaullah said the PTI is making propaganda against state institutions. He said the opposition committee has not provided any substantial material to justify their claims with regards to the number of causalities, injured and missing persons after the incident of 26th November in the Federal Capital.

The Advisor said PTI and its social media is running an organized and malicious campaign to defame the state of Pakistan and its institutions.

Turning to possible announcement of one hundred and ninety million pounds Al-Qadir trust case verdict tomorrow, he said it is the mega corruption scandal in the country's history. He said the PTI founder, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, misused his authority and plundered billions of rupees during his tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said members of the government committee will discuss these demands with their respective party leaders.

He said the opposition should not make the dialogue process time-bound as the process may take more time in view of the opposition's demands.