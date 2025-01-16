PM hails reduction in power tariff for electric vehicles

on Wednesday praised the significant reduction of Rs30 per unit in the power tariff for electric vehicles (EVs), calling it a vital step to boost the emission-free, eco-friendly vehicle sector in the country. The reduction, from Rs70 to Rs40 per unit, was highlighted during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss the promotion of the Electric Vehicle Policy. PM Shehbaz commended Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari and his team for successfully developing the proposal that encourages EV manufacturers to roll out subsidized, charge-based vehicles.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the country’s air pollution and climate change challenges, stating that EVs were a critical solution to these issues. He noted that the reduction in electricity tariffs would attract both local and foreign investments in the EV sector, which is vital for reducing harmful emissions and minimizing the import bill for fuel.

“The move to lower tariffs will encourage investors and industry partners, thus facilitating the growth of the EV sector,” said PM Shehbaz. He stressed that the country’s active participation in global climate forums such as COP-27 and COP-29 demonstrated its commitment to tackling climate-induced disasters.

During the meeting, officials from the Power Division informed the forum that the new tariff for EV charging stations would be PKR 39.70 per unit, a reduction from the existing PKR 71 per unit. This change is expected to cut travel costs by up to three times compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

The new policy aims to decrease the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, reduce harmful emissions, and preserve the environment. Additionally, it is expected to open new business opportunities, attract investments, and create jobs, boosting the national economy.

The meeting also discussed the simplification of regulations for setting up EV charging stations and battery replacement points. New rules will ensure quicker registration and licensing for charging stations, while safety measures and inspections will be managed by NEPRA. The government aims to create a competitive market environment to attract direct investments into the EV sector.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Federal Ministers for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Power Sardar Owais Ahmad Leghari.