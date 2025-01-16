Thursday, January 16, 2025
PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Tirah

PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Tirah
APP
4:11 PM | January 16, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful intelligence-based operations against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Tirah, District Khyber since December 14, 2024.

The prime minister, in a press statement, commended the security forces for killing 22 terrorists in these operations.

PM Shehbaz said that the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He also expressed the resolve to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

