PM welcomes long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza, appreciates mediation efforts of int'l partners

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the long-awaited ceasefire in Palestine and appreciated the arduous efforts for mediation rendered by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, Egypt and other international partners.

In a message on his official X timeline, the prime minister termed the ceasefire as a vital agreement.

“It is imperative that provision of urgently needed humanitarian assistance is immediately restored to Gaza and other war-torn areas,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the ceasefire agreement would be honored in its true letter and spirit.

He reiterated that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and paid homage to the sacrifices of tens of thousands of innocent people who lost their lives as victims of Israeli atrocities over the past several decades.

“Pakistan reaffirms its call for a two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, i.e. the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 boundaries and Al Quds as its capital,” he added.