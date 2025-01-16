PM welcomes Menzies Aviation’s entry into Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with a six-member delegation led by Menzies Aviation CEO Philip Joeinig. The meeting marked the global logistics giant’s announcement of establishing an IT infrastructure and facilitation desk in Pakistan.

Welcoming the initiative, the Prime Minister stated that the entry of internationally renowned companies like Menzies Aviation underscores Pakistan's growing potential as a lucrative destination for foreign investment.

“This is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in our thriving economy. The arrival of Menzies Aviation will promote cutting-edge technology in the country,” the Prime Minister remarked, adding that it is a significant milestone for the national economy, particularly the IT sector.

He emphasized the critical role of the IT industry in Pakistan's economic growth, noting that the government's investment-friendly policies have led to a steady increase in IT exports. “The consistent rise in IT exports is highly encouraging,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the recent economic progress and Menzies Aviation's presence would inspire other global firms to invest in Pakistan. He highlighted that the favorable business environment, reflected in positive economic indicators, is creating opportunities for youth employment.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Menzies Aviation's first office in Pakistan by unveiling the commemorative plaque. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja also attended the meeting.

Concluding the discussion, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and leveraging the IT sector as a catalyst for national development.