Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover crystal, Ice

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three accused including a woman and recovered crystal and ice from their possession. SSP Hyderabad Dr Farukh Lanjar and DSP IA Iftekhar Buriro in a press conference told that police acting on a tip-off in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station arrested a drug supplier Khalil Ahmed Baloch and recovered Six kg crystal while his information conducted another raid in the limits of Hatri Police station arrested Rani Baloch and Zahid Baloch seized Six kg ice from their possession. SSP said that the accused used to sell drugs here after transporting from Balochistan, further probe was under way. Police have registered separate cases at Bhitai Nagar and Hatri police stations.