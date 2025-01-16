Police confirm gang rape incident at MMC

MARDAN - The district police on Wednesday confirmed the tragic incident at Mardan Medical Com­plex (MMC) involving a 32-year-old widow that oc­curred a few days ago. They stated that the names of two employees are mentioned in the FIR under rele­vant sections of the law.

In a press statement issued by the District Police Office, it was stated that one accused, Aziz-ur-Rah­man, a Class-IV employee at MMC, has already been arrested, while the second accused, Zakir, has yet to be apprehended. The statement further mentioned that the police at Sheikh Maltoon Police Station are tasked with arresting the second accused, and signif­icant progress is expected soon.

The district police assured the public that protecting the lives, dignity of women, and property of the mass­es is the primary duty of the police, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that those involved in such crimes are punished according to the law.

It may be noted that the 32-year-old widow, a res­ident of Dubai Adda, Mardan, was allegedly raped by a gang of MMC employees. On January 4, 2025, the Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station registered a case under Section 376 against two hospital employees, Aziz and Zakir, based on the victim’s complaint.

Sources informed that the victim has also record­ed her statement under Section 164 with the Judicial Magistrate. They added that more than five employ­ees, including senior officials of MMC, are involved in the rape case. However, it is alleged that both the MMC administration and police are trying to protect them.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Dr Azmatullah Wazir strongly condemned the incident and stated that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the rape case.

Meanwhile, the people of Mardan have started criticizing the MMC administration on social media, claiming that MMC has become a hub for such ele­ments. They said in their posts that similar incidents had occurred in MMC in the past, but no action had been taken against those responsible. They further stated that these types of incidents and the elements involved are tarnishing the reputation of the main health institution. The public has demanded that the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court take strict action and cleanse the hospital of such elements without discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Director of the hospital at MTI sus­pended the two employees named in the FIR for the alleged . According to the notification, Aziz-ur-Rehman (ward boy) and Zakir Niaz (ward boy), charged in FIR No. 32 registered at the SMT Police Station under Section 376, have been suspended.