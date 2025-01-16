Police fail to recover 7-year old missing child in North Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi Division President Raja Azhar and General Secretary Arsalan Khalid, along with Karachi cabinet members, protested outside SSP central on the issue of the disappearance of 7-year-old innocent child Sarem in North Karachi. PTI Karachi President Raja Azhar stated that Karachi’s innocent child Sarem has been missing for eight days. The parents are worried, and we have met with SS Central along with the child’s parents. Sarem is not from the house of the Sindh Chief Minister or Bilawal Zardari, that is why he has been missing for eight days. When the son of the former Chief Justice went missing, the police started a search from heaven to earth. The life of a child from the house of an ordinary citizen has no value. Where are the Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh IG? They have not yet met Sarem’s parents. Who took the child? Nothing is known for eight days. A mother is doomed. Police say the case will go to AVCC, but it is not known when, PTI is going to file a case in court for the recovery of Sarem, the grief of the child’s parents cannot be reduced, PTI is with the parents.