Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Chairs Review Meeting on SME Development

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive review meeting on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) today. The meeting focused on facilitating and promoting SMEs across Pakistan to strengthen the economy and boost exports.

During the session, the Prime Minister issued several key directives:

The loan limit under the Prime Minister's Youth Program for small businesses was increased from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 1.5 million.

A detailed nationwide survey of SMEs will be conducted to assess their needs and provide them with adequate support.

Efforts will be made to align SME facilities with international standards by adopting successful models from developed countries. A special package for women entrepreneurs in SMEs will be formulated and presented soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical role of SMEs in driving economic growth globally and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering SMEs in Pakistan. "Our goal is to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth and women, enabling them to not only earn livelihoods but also create employment opportunities for others," the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance of SME development as a priority for the government to enhance exports and ensure economic progress.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of various initiatives for SME development. Officials reported that loan application forms have been simplified, ensuring easier access to financial support for SMEs. Furthermore, SMEs are being categorized to ensure timely and accessible loans under favorable conditions.

It was also revealed that a new category for micro and home-based businesses, particularly for women, will be introduced, offering targeted support and assistance.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics presented indicators from three major cities regarding SME operations and announced plans for a nationwide survey in the coming months.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) informed the meeting that a financial literacy and training program for SMEs will be launched by February this year, while an initiative to introduce SMEs to modern technology will be finalized by mid-year.

In addition, the meeting reviewed strategies to enhance exports through SMEs and progress on policies to support women entrepreneurs.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, provincial chief secretaries, SME sector representatives, and senior officials.