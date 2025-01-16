PSX loses 308 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 308.46 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 114,495.71 points as compared to 114,804.17 points on the last trading day. A total of 659,431,269 shares were traded during the day as compared to 589,463,320 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.640 billion against Rs32.584 billion on the last trading day. As many as 455 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 176 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 68,666,714 shares at Rs1.80 per share, Pak Refinery with 56,858,715 shares at Rs43.49 per share and Cnergyico PK with 43,218,561 shares at Rs7.06 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs120.49 per share closing at Rs2,850.13, whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs62.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs9,080.33. Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs111.56 per share price, closing at Rs1,437.44, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs56.00 rise in its per share price to Rs733.76.