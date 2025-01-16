PTI warns of halting Talks if govt opposes judicial commission

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the PTI’s negotiating team, stated that further dialogue with the government will be stalled if there is no agreement on forming a judicial commission.

Speaking to the media ahead of another round of negotiations today, Hamid Raza said, “We will present all our demands in writing to the government.” He emphasized that once the judicial commission is agreed upon, the terms of reference (TORs) can be discussed.

However, he warned, “The next round of talks will not proceed if the government disagrees over the judicial commission.”

Hamid Raza also called for the election tribunal to work independently on issues related to Form-45 and Form-47, following the formation of the judicial commission and the release of political prisoners. He attributed delays in the talks to the government, not PTI, and denied reports of a one-on-one meeting involving PTI’s Barrister Gohar.

The PTI has been engaging with the government to address its demands. The previous round of reconciliation talks was held on January 2, during which the government requested the PTI to submit its demands in writing for further discussions. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had earlier invited the opposition party to the negotiating table to resolve political issues.