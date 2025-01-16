PTI writes to Senate, NA for MPs’ body to appoint new CEC

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday separately wrote to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani seeking formation of a parliamentary committee for the appointment of the new chief election commissioner. The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz through separate letters asked custodians of both houses of the parliament respectively to form the parliamentary panel as required under the Constitution. The five-year term of the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja would expire on January 26, 2025. “In pursuant of Article 213 (2A) and (2B) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it is kindly requested to constitute the Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner at your earliest convenience to facilitate this important constitutional requirement,” said the letter written by Omar Ayub. This will ensure a smooth and timely appointment as mandated by the Constitution, it added. Under the constitution, the leader of the opposition in the NA has a role in the appointment of the commissioner and the leader of the opposition in the Senate has no role in it. Article 213 (2A) says that “the Prime Minister shall in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, forward three names for appointment of the Commissioner to a Parliamentary Committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person.” Article 213 (2B) says that the parliamentary committee to be constituted by the speaker NA shall comprise 50 percent members each from the treasury branches and the opposition parties, based on their strength in the parliament, to be nominated by the respective parliamentary leaders.