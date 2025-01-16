Thursday, January 16, 2025
Punjab housing minister reviews key development projects in Rawalpindi

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin visited Punjab House Islamabad today to review the ongoing development projects and initiatives led by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The meeting provided a comprehensive overview of several major projects underway in Rawalpindi region. During the meeting, Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza briefed the participants on various reforms and projects being carried out by the authority. Notable initiatives discussed included the rehabilitation of Rawalpindi Ring Road, Metro Corridor Rehabilitation Work, as well as the maintenance and beautification of Liaqat Chowk on Murree road, maintenance/ beautification of underpass and construction of street library at Rialto Park. Minister Bilal Yasin praised the efforts of RDA in driving development and transforming the region. He emphasized the importance of continuing to work with transparency and integrity to ensure the timely completion of these projects for the benefit of the people of Rawalpindi. He said we must also ensure that the general public is safeguarded from fraudulent and illegal housing schemes. It is crucial that the people of Rawalpindi are aware of their rights and have access to legitimate housing options.

Our Staff Reporter

