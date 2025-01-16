Punjab’s Wildlife

In a country where the legal system struggles to safeguard human rights, expecting it to effectively protect the rights of wildlife and domesticated animals may seem overly ambitious. Historically, Pakistan has had weak protections for wildlife. Even when legal protections are clearly outlined, the mechanisms and facilities necessary to enforce them are often lacking.

In this context, the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Wildlife’s approval of amendments to the Wildlife Act 1974 and its announcement of special courts to address crimes against wildlife represent a significant step forward. The urgency of these measures is undeniable. The disturbing trend of illegally keeping large cats such as lions, tigers, and cheetahs in cramped, unsuitable conditions for social media clout or prestige has highlighted the country’s neglect of animal welfare.

Such practices amount to extreme cruelty, treating animals as mere decorative objects while neglecting their basic needs. Additionally, the expanding human population has encroached on natural habitats, leading to the killing of endangered species such as striped hyenas, grey wolves, and leopards in Pakistan’s wilderness. These creatures are in dire need of robust protection. This issue extends beyond wildlife to include domestic animals that suffer from neglect and abuse. Addressing these cases requires a justice system with the capacity and expertise to handle such matters. Overburdened regular courts, already facing years-long backlogs, are ill-equipped to take on this additional responsibility. The establishment of special courts and the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Rescue Force are crucial steps toward enforcing existing laws and ensuring meaningful action.

It is essential that this effort is sustained. The Punjab government must allocate adequate resources to these initiatives, ensuring the protection of both wildlife and domesticated animals across the province. These measures can pave the way for a more compassionate and responsible approach to animal welfare in Pakistan.