Rain and snowfall transform Rawalakot

Rain and snowfall have brought an end to a prolonged dry spell in Rawalakot, creating picturesque landscapes and spreading joy among residents.

While lower regions of Rawalakot experienced refreshing rain, the upper areas were blanketed in snow, adding to the scenic beauty. Similarly, Muzaffarabad and the upper areas of Azad Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Leepa Valley, witnessed light rain and snowfall, transforming the peaks into a winter spectacle.

Residents of Muzaffarabad rejoiced as rain cleared the dusty atmosphere, making the weather pleasant and invigorating.

In Quetta, light snowfall paired with rain turned the city into a winter wonderland, as temperatures dipped two degrees below freezing. Locals flocked to food streets to enjoy warm delicacies such as chicken corn soup and spicy fried fish, relishing the cosy winter ambiance.

The meteorological department has forecast more rain and snowfall in Quetta, northern Balochistan, and other regions in the coming hours, promising an extended spell of winter magic.