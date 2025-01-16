Rethinking Separation of Powers

According to the 1973 Constitution, Pakistan is a federal parliamentary republic, meaning power is divided among the three branches of government: the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. Montesquieu’s theory of the “separation of powers” was enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution, outlining the roles of the executive branch led by the prime minister, the legislature comprising the National Assembly and the Senate, and the judiciary represented by the courts. The aim of this framework is to ensure accountability, fairness, and the rule of law by preventing any one branch from becoming dominant.

However, in practice, Pakistan’s governance has often deviated from this ideal. Since gaining independence in 1947, the country has struggled with political instability, frequent changes of government, and both military and civilian coups. This instability has sometimes caused the boundaries between branches to blur, fostering authoritarian tendencies and undermining the democratic process. The 26th Constitutional Amendment marks a significant shift in Pakistan’s political structure, sparking debate about its alignment with democratic traditions and its implications for the country’s democratic system.

Montesquieu’s theory of the separation of powers was designed to prevent the concentration of power by distributing government responsibilities among three branches: the legislative branch, which makes laws; the executive branch, which enforces them; and the judicial branch, which interprets them. The 1973 Constitution of Pakistan adopted this model, with a bicameral parliament comprising the National Assembly and the Senate responsible for legislation, the prime minister heading the executive branch to implement laws, and the Supreme Court overseeing judicial matters and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

While this framework has theoretical merits, it has been tested by political pressures and governance challenges in Pakistan. The judiciary, in particular, has played an outsized role in the political arena, often intervening in legislative and executive matters. While judicial activism has occasionally upheld human rights and democratic principles, it has also raised questions about the balance of power among branches. The 26th Constitutional Amendment, passed on October 21, 2024, by a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate, seeks to recalibrate this balance of power. It limits the judiciary’s jurisdiction to scrutinize parliamentary proceedings, ostensibly to curb judicial overreach and strengthen legislative authority. Proponents argue this step enhances democratic accountability, but critics warn it could undermine the judiciary’s independence, which is essential for safeguarding the Constitution and upholding checks and balances.

Before the amendment, the chief justice of Pakistan was appointed based on seniority, with no role for the legislature. The amendment introduced a special parliamentary committee, comprising 12 members from the National Assembly and the Senate, to nominate the chief justice from the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court. This committee drafts the nomination and forwards it to the prime minister and president for approval.

Another major change under the 26th Amendment is the restriction of the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. Previously, the court could initiate cases on its own, particularly on matters of public importance. Now, it can only take up cases formally submitted through proper channels. While legislators believe this change will prevent judicial interference in executive and legislative affairs, critics fear it weakens the judiciary’s ability to address urgent social issues swiftly.

The amendment also establishes constitutional benches within the Supreme Court and high courts to handle politically significant cases. The composition and tenure of these benches will be determined by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). However, this gives the politically influenced JCP greater decision-making power, raising concerns about judicial independence.

The composition of the JCP itself has been restructured under the amendment. Previously dominated by judges, the JCP now includes political representatives: two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, and one woman or non-Muslim member selected by the Speaker of the National Assembly. This reduces the judiciary’s majority in the commission and increases political influence in judicial appointments. Critics argue that this politicisation could compromise the judiciary’s impartiality and independence.

Additionally, the amendment requires the JCP to conduct annual performance reviews of high court judges, with the power to remove judges for poor performance. While this may increase accountability, it could also create a climate of fear among judges, potentially discouraging them from making rulings that might displease the government.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment has sparked intense debate among Pakistanis. Supporters see it as a step towards strengthening democratic institutions by increasing accountability and aligning judicial appointments with democratic practices seen in countries like the United States. For example, in the U.S., judicial appointments are confirmed by the Senate to ensure balance and accountability. Similarly, term limits for chief justices, as proposed in the amendment, mirror practices in countries like South Korea, where judicial leadership changes periodically to prevent long-term dominance by any individual.

On the other hand, critics argue that increased political involvement in judicial processes could undermine judicial independence. Examples from countries like Hungary show how legislative control over the judiciary can erode the rule of law, as judges face pressure to align with the ruling party. Such developments threaten democracy by weakening the judiciary’s ability to act as a check on the executive and legislature.

Ultimately, the success of the 26th Amendment in enhancing democratic governance in Pakistan will depend on its implementation. Safeguards must be put in place to prevent political manipulation, ensure merit-based appointments, and maintain the balance of power among branches. By learning from global examples of checks and balances, judicial term limits, and transparent appointment processes, Pakistan can use this amendment as an opportunity to build a more resilient and equitable democratic system.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment is a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s democratic journey. While it proposes reforms to enhance transparency and accountability, it also poses risks to judicial independence. For the amendment to strengthen rather than weaken democracy, clear laws, robust oversight mechanisms, and a culture of merit-based governance must be prioritised.

Saqib Hussain Mugheri

The writer is pursuing an MPhil at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS) from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. He can be reached at mugherisaqibhussain@gmail.com