Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Robbers kill boy

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Muzaffar Iqbal, 17, tragically lost his life during a robbery in Karachi on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Korangi’s Janjal Pura Goth, highlighting the alarming surge in robbery-related murders in the city. This marks the third fatality in such incidents since January 1, 2025.

SSP Korangi Kamran Khan reported that the incident happened as four robbers fled the scene after looting a house at dawn. Muzaffar, returning home after Fajr prayer, raised an alarm. In response, the robbers opened fire, killing the teenager on the spot. The robbers had just looted a house in the victim’s neighbourhood, SSP Korangi added. Following the incident, the SHO of Zaman Town and the local checkpoint in-charge have been suspended, according to SSP Korangi. This fatal shooting follows two other robbery resistance deaths reported earlier this month. On January 9, a citizen named Arif was shot dead during a robbery at Ghaghar Phatak in Steel Town.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

Earlier, on January 3, Sahil Masih was killed by robbers in Korangi’s Zaman Town. While Karachi has seen a gradual decrease in street crimes, incidents like these highlight ongoing challenges. Official data shows that Sindh reported a 20% reduction in crimes last year.

Notably, 77% of robbery-related murders were resolved: 98 cases of murders during robberies were recorded, resulting in the arrest of 112 suspects and the deaths of 33 others in police encounters. Similarly, police resolved 70% of cases involving injuries during robberies. Out of 321 such incidents, 226 cases were solved, leading to 36 suspects being killed and 332 arrested. Despite these improvements, Karachi continues to grapple with street crime and robbery resistance fatalities. A total of 1,778 murders and 2,526 attempted murders, including injuries during snatching bids, were reported across Sindh in 2024.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025