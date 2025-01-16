Rubina for ensuring transparency in BISP payment process

KARACHI - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, on Wednesday directed that BISP beneficiaries be provided with all necessary facilities, and that the payment process be made easier and more transparent, so they can receive their funds without any difficulty.

She made these remarks during her visit to the Chanesar Goth center, where BISP beneficiaries were being paid their quarterly stipends.

Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about any issues they were facing while receiving their payments.

The senator also made Kafalat stipend payments to deserving women in her presence.

She directed BISP and bank officials to display awareness banners at payment centers for the convenience of the beneficiaries.

She asked them to prioritize early payments to elderly deserving women, ensuring that they are treated with dignity, and stressed that the payment process should be made more transparent.

Rubina Khalid also instructed BISP officials to begin distributing quarterly stipends before 10 am, after completing all necessary formalities.

The Director General of BISP, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.