SBP constitution being made more effective: Muzaffar Sial

LAHORE - Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial has presided over an important meeting to review the Sports Board Punjab constitution at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Chief Sports Consultant M Hafeez Bhatti and other officials attended the meeting. Khizar Afzaal briefed the meeting regarding the change in the constitution of Sports Board Punjab and the preparations for Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that the constitution of Sports Board Punjab is being made more effective in a bid to achieve the goal of true promotion of sports culture across the province. “Sports Medicine Clinic, Doping Center, Sports Laboratory and other relevant facilities will be established in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.”

He said that Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Committees are being reviewed to enhance their efficacy. “The quality of training and coaching will be improved by adopting modern and professional methods. Besides this, all necessary steps will be taken to increase and improve the facilities for the players’ community,” he added. He said that best transport and accommodation arrangements will be made for all the participating players and officials in the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. “Food points will also be set up during the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games with the collaboration of Punjab Food Authority.” He said that tournament director, assistant director and organising secretary will be appointed and 14 administrative committees will be constituted to hold the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games in a befitting manner.