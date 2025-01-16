Security forces kill 4 militants in NW IBO

ISLAMABAD - Four khawarij were killed by Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, on the night of 14-15th January on the reported presence of khwarij. An ISPR statement said, during conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after intense exchange of fire, four khwarij were sent to hell.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.