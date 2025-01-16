Seeds of Change

A year ago, Bashir Ahmed faced a difficult choice: watch his crops fail or drain his meagre savings on diesel to pump groundwater. Supporting a family of ten on a monthly income of PKR 15,000–20,000 ($50–70 USD), neither option was viable. Today, Ahmed proudly stands amid thriving vegetable crops, crediting a solar-powered drip irrigation system for transforming his farm and securing his family’s future.

Narowal district in Punjab, long plagued by water scarcity and rising energy costs, is now experiencing an agricultural revival. Thanks to an innovative solar irrigation project, Ahmed’s crop yields have surged by over 40%, boosting his income and creating jobs for four villagers. This transformation is part of an PKR 18.48 million ($65,617 USD) initiative implemented by Rural Aid Pakistan and funded by the Embassy of Japan under the Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Completed in March 2024, the project spans four villages and offers a potential solution to Pakistan’s growing water crisis, which threatens food security and economic stability.

Narowal, near Pakistan’s border with India, was once a regional breadbasket. However, reliance on rain-fed agriculture and unsustainable groundwater irrigation has left its 1.9 million residents vulnerable. Groundwater levels, which could be accessed at 50 feet decades ago, now require wells 600 feet deep.

Pakistan ranks third globally in acute water scarcity. Per capita annual water availability has plummeted from 5,000 cubic meters in 1951 to 1,017 cubic meters today, nearing the scarcity threshold of 1,000 cubic meters. The country’s water storage capacity is alarmingly low, holding just 30 days’ worth of water compared to India’s 220-day capacity. By 2025, the gap between annual water demand and supply is expected to reach 83 million acre-feet—equivalent to 41.5 million Olympic-sized pools.

Mirza Moqeem Baig, CEO of Rural Aid Pakistan, highlighted the urgency of innovation: “This isn’t just about changing how we farm; it’s about transforming entire villages. Solar-powered irrigation helps farmers save water, reduce costs, and plan for the future.”

The solar-powered drip irrigation systems reduce water use by up to 50% compared to traditional flooding methods while eliminating diesel emissions. This is critical for a country ranked fifth globally in climate vulnerability, where natural disasters like the 2022 floods caused PKR 8.3 trillion ($30 billion USD) in damages. The technology channels water directly to plant roots, minimising evaporation and maximising efficiency. Solar systems now operate consistently during daylight, ensuring timely irrigation for 224 farming households across four villages.

Muhammad Yaqoob’s success story exemplifies the project’s impact. Once surviving on PKR 12,000 ($40 USD) monthly, his diversified crops now generate PKR 65,000 ($220 USD) per month, enabling him to employ his sons and sustain their agricultural future.

In Narowal’s patriarchal society, the project has also sparked a quiet gender revolution. Rural Aid Pakistan trained 345 women in climate-smart agriculture and disaster risk reduction. Women like Khalida Begum and Shazia Bibi now earn PKR 30,000–45,000 ($110–160 USD) monthly from collaborative vegetable gardens, doubling household incomes and challenging traditional gender roles.

Youth empowerment has been another highlight. Seventeen young farmers received training in solar system maintenance and irrigation techniques, becoming local experts. Dubbed “climate ambassadors,” these youth lead reforestation campaigns and educate communities on sustainable practices.

The project’s benefits extend beyond increased crop yields. Over 17,000 people now enjoy better nutrition and education opportunities. The Go Green Campaign added 1,500 fruit trees, creating a green corridor that enhances livelihoods and mitigates climate change.

As Pakistan’s population nears 345 million by 2050, the Narowal project offers a replicable model for sustainable rural development. By addressing water scarcity while boosting productivity, it aligns with global sustainability goals.

Rural Aid Pakistan is expanding its efforts. A drone-based precision agriculture project in Nowshera aims to help flood-prone farmers adapt to climate change. These innovations demonstrate the potential of smart agriculture to combat Pakistan’s water crisis and ensure food security.

As Baig aptly concludes, “The solutions to intractable challenges often lie in empowering communities with the right tools and knowledge. In Narowal’s greening fields, a sustainable future is already taking root.”

MUHAMMAD HUSNAIN,

Narowal.