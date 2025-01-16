Senate panel reviews Pakistan’s trade relations, barter trade with Iran, upcoming strategic policy framework

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, chaired by Senator Anusha Rehman, convened to address critical issues surrounding Pakistan’s trade relations, including the status of barter trade agreements with Iran as well as ongoing challenges in the export sector.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming new strategic trade policy framework, which is set to be finalised by May 2025. At the very outset of the meeting, the members of the committee noted with concern the absence of the chairman of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for a third time.

One of the key topics of the meeting was Pakistan’s barter trade arrangements, particularly with Iran. Faisal Jahangir Malik, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association, briefed the committee on the potential of barter trade with Iran, asserting that Iran is eager to increase trade with Pakistan. However, he noted that the Pakistani government’s reluctance is a significant barrier. Malik highlighted that up to $5 million could be traded daily through barter with Iran if conditions were improved.

The commerce secretary confirmed that there had been no significant increase in barter trade so far, with the primary issue being that goods must first be imported into Pakistan before they can be exported. He added that Iran has yet to fully accept Pakistan’s conditions on barter trade, and that Iranian businesses face difficulties with payments and subsidies, which are being delayed by Pakistan’s financial institutions.

“Despite these challenges, barter trade has the potential to save Pakistan up to $2 billion annually on petroleum imports,” Malik added.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing financial issues with Iran, including $13 million in payments that Pakistani exporters have had stuck in Iran for several years. The committee discussed the need for better communication between trade officers in Iran and Dubai, and for an alternative system to resolve trade disputes effectively.

“The real issues in trade with Iran lie with the State Bank of Pakistan and the FBR. We need to take a clear stand on this in our next meeting,” said Senator Anusha Rehman.

The committee also addressed concerns related to the non-issuance of visas for exporters attending international trade events, particularly in Dubai. Faisal Jahangir raised the issue of exporters being unable to obtain the necessary visas, further complicating Pakistan’s international trade efforts. Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul acknowledged the issue and assured that his ministry would provide all possible support.

Another major focus of the meeting was the upcoming trade policy. Secretary Jawad Paul outlined that the current trade policy would end in June 2025, and the new policy would be finalised by May, with consultations involving provincial governments and trade organisations.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada called for a detailed briefing on the draft of the new trade policy, stressing the need for transparency and broad consultation with stakeholders.

Finally, the committee touched upon Pakistan’s trade relations with Sri Lanka. Trade officer Pakistan-Sri Lanka informed the committee that the Nodal Chambers would soon be finalised, and that there are significant opportunities for Pakistani exporters, particularly in the textile, pharmaceutical, and IT sectors. The Committee was informed that a meeting with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Commerce has been scheduled to discuss the matter further.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to addressing the issues raised, with Senator Anusha Rehman emphasising the need for greater collaboration among government bodies, the private sector, and trade organisations to resolve Pakistan’s trade challenges and ensure the success of the new trade policy.