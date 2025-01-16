Sindh govt starts efforts to promote films, dramas, and documentaries

KARACHI - The Sindh government has officially started efforts to promote films, dramas, and documentaries, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism through creative narratives. According to details, the Sindh government has decided to encourage artists to support the local film industry and create content that combats negative ideologies. Under the chairmanship of Sharjeel Memon, the first meeting of the “Content and Production Oversight Board” was held. During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon directed that special attention be given to encouraging new scriptwriters and drama producers to boost the film industry. He said that the Sindh government is committed to promoting democratic values within the province. Sharjeel Memon further stated that the Content and Production Oversight Board has been established to promote social development, and will work to encourage writers, creative dramas, and film production houses to uplift film industry.

He also mentioned that financial assistance will be provided to complete creative projects approved by the board. Memon stressed that promoting healthy societal values through dramas, films, and other creative work is essential.

In the meeting, the Director-General of Public Relations (DG PR) briefed participants about the objectives and policy guidelines of the Content and Production Oversight Board.