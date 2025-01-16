Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt starts efforts to promote films, dramas, and documentaries

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government has officially started efforts to promote films, dramas, and documentaries, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism through creative narratives. According to details, the Sindh government has decided to encourage artists to support the local film industry and create content that combats negative ideologies. Under the chairmanship of Sharjeel Memon, the first meeting of the “Content and Production Oversight Board” was held. During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon directed that special attention be given to encouraging new scriptwriters and drama producers to boost the film industry. He said that the Sindh government is committed to promoting democratic values within the province. Sharjeel Memon further stated that the Content and Production Oversight Board has been established to promote social development, and will work to encourage writers, creative dramas, and film production houses to uplift film industry.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

He also mentioned that financial assistance will be provided to complete creative projects approved by the board. Memon stressed that promoting healthy societal values through dramas, films, and other creative work is essential.

In the meeting, the Director-General of Public Relations (DG PR) briefed participants about the objectives and policy guidelines of the Content and Production Oversight Board.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025