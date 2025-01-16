Sindh minister calls for ending ‘marks race in education system’

KARACHI - Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has emphasised the need to shift students’ focus from the “race for marks” to the process of learning in order to achieve better outcomes in the education system. “There is a need for quality-based assessment in examination boards,” said Sardar while addressing an awareness seminar in Karachi. He remarked that the examinations conducted by the boards this year will also serve as a test of their own system, which will help determine whether to involve the private sector for third-party assessments in the future. The minister was addressing the participants of the seminar organised by the Federal Ministry of Education’s IBCC regarding the “Model Assessment Framework”. Speaking as the chief guest, the provincial minister stressed that the use of technology is essential for third-party assessments, as better assessments can help improve the education system. Sardar proposed eliminating the condition of board percentage requirements for university admissions to reduce the pressure of marks on students. He explained that removing this condition would allow students to focus more on learning and less on rote memorisation. He reiterated that this academic year would test the boards’ own systems to determine whether to engage private sector assistance for future examinations. Regarding out-of-school children, the minister termed a “big challenge” for the government, adding that the root cause of the issue was poverty. The provincial minister also noted that Sindh supports every good initiative from the federal government but urged increased collaboration for the development of education. He said that the Centre had provided Rs5 billion to Sindh for the restoration of schools. Sardar emphasised the need to increase grants for universities in Sindh, as they are facing severe financial difficulties.