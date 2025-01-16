Thursday, January 16, 2025
Six kite sellers arrested

January 16, 2025
SARGODHA   -  District police on Wednesday arrested six kite sellers and recovered 220 kites and strings from their possession. According to a spokesman, Kotmomin police recovered 50 kites from the accused Ahmed, 50 kites from Nouman, 50 kites from Moeen and 30 kites from Arshad.

In another operation, Sillanwali police recovered 20 kites from Zulfiqar, while Sahiwal police recovered 20 kites and two strings from Ghulam Rasool.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) warned that strict action would be taken against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

Seven booked for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA

Seven people were booked for stealing electricity from mainlines in various parts of the district. In a crackdown here on Wednesday, a task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) raided various areas of the district and caught seven people identified as Imran, Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others involved in electricity theft.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

Cases have been registered against the accused.

