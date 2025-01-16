Sohawa police bust 5-member honey trap gang

Gujar khan - Sohawa police have nabbed a five-member honey trap gang which had been extorting huge sums of money from naïve citizens after recording their intimate pictures and videos with female members of the racket. According to details, the arrests were made in a case registered on the complaint of a vegetable vendor hailing from Bhangala area of Sohawa, who alleged that he was contacted by a girl identified as Maryam, a few days ago, who requested him to meet. The victim said Maryam met him at Sohawa stop at night hours and asked him to keep her at his house, to which he plainly refused. The complainant told police that after two days, he was received a call from an unidentified individual and the person introduced himself as station house officer (SHO) of Wah Saddar police station, and accused him of raping a girl after abducting her, and warned of severe legal consequences if he did not pay Rs. 2 million.

The complaint further stated that he was told to bring the money to a local restaurant near Sohawa, and the day he along with his friend took Rs. 500,000 cash and a pay cheque of Rs. 1 million which was received by five persons including Nausherwan Niazi, Afzal alias Zill-e-Shah, Jehangir, Maryam and her aunt Rashida. The complaint added that Afzal introduced himself as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and asked him to pay Rs. 200,000 more by next morning, and Rs. 500,000 by February, or his intimate pictures and videos would be shared with his family and on social media. The complaint added that the suspects also threatened him to kidnap his young daughter and to kill him if their demands were not met.

While talking to The Nation, Station House Officer (SHO) Sohawa, Raja Imran, said that the notorious gang was active in Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Islamabad and Rawalpindi districts and had plundered money from a large number of naïve citizens. He said that Nausherwan Niazi was booked in around 14 cases related to drugs, illegal weapons, blackmailing, threatening, and robberies. SHO Imran said that the gang was forcing the vegetable vendor to contract a marriage with Maryam and give them around 15 tola gold jewelry, Rs. 2 million cash and to accept other conditions or he would be implicated in rape and kidnapping police. SHO Imran Nausherwan Niazi and Afzal are real bothers while Jehangir was their domestic servant, adding that Rashida had involved her 18-year-old niece, Maryam, to trap men. He further stated that Rs. 200,000 was recovered from Rashida and Maryam, who had been sent to jail while Nausherwan, Afzal, and Jehangir were remanded to police custody for investigations. SDPO Sohawa, Sajid Mahmood Gondal, appreciated Sohawa police for apprehending the infamous honey trap racket and expressed his optimism over more revelations during interrogation.