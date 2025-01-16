Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Spain hosted record 94m foreign tourists in 2024

NEWS WIRE
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

MADRID  -  A record 94 million foreign tourists craving for sun, sand and culture flocked to Spain in 2024 as the sector drives the country’s bullish economy, the tourism minister said on Wednesday. Tourism represents around 13 percent of the economy in the world’s second most-visited country, which this year has sustained growth rates well above a mostly sluggish eurozone. “In 2024, the forecast for international tourists is around 94 million, 10 percent more than 2023. Spain therefore continues to break records,” Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said in Madrid. The spend by foreign tourists last year is estimated at around 126 billion euros ($130 billion), a 16-percent increase on 2023, Hereu added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025