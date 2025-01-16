SSP Larkana chairs meeting to discuss key departmental issues

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a meeting with police officers to discuss key departmental issues. The meeting focused on reviewing law and order, police performance, and crime data across the district. To tackle crime effectively, a comprehensive plan was devised to take action against criminals. SSP Larkana directed all Station House Officers to provide details and lists of active criminals and hotspots. The meeting also emphasized the need to speed up investigations and bring cases to their logical conclusion, particularly those related to the drugs mafia and social evils.

He stressed the importance of making the public aware of the police’s commitment to preventing crimes and protecting citizens. He also highlighted the need for police officers to demonstrate their dedication to justice through their actions.

The meeting was attended by DSPs, SHOs, Traffic Sergeants, Assistant 15 in-charges, and Head of Branches from across the district. With this new leadership, the Larkana police aim to ensure a sense of security among the public and uphold their vision of respecting the community and being friendly.