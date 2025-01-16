State institutions full of Taliban sympathisers: ANP

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday blamed the state’s past policies for the present dangerous security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that the country’s institutions were still full of Taliban sympathisers. Speaking in the Senate, Senator Aimal said his province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has intentionally been made “a heap of gunpowder” once again. Criticizing the state’s “past policy of promoting Talibanization” what he called only for “petrodollars”, he said KP was the ultimate sufferer of this strategy. He recalled that former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour held a Pakistani passport. In the past, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was brought to the Kuchlak town of Balochistan only to make him a leader while the outlawed Haqqani Network was settled in Waziristan, he said. He added that banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mullah Fazlullah had been handed over a radio channel in Swat to preach his ideology.

“Even today, every institution including our defence institution and political parties are full of Taliban sympathizers or pro-Taliban people,” he noted. In 2013, even governments were installed on the wishes of Pakistani Taliban, he underlined. He claimed that TTP leader Baitullah Mehsud or a member of his family had announced from Waziristan that only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be acceptable for them. Consequently, PML-N formed the government in the centre, and PTI and JI seized power in KP after the 2013 general elections, he added. “After this, the PTI openly supported the Pakistani Taliban and talked about mainstreaming them,” he said. The ANP chief said the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism recommended actions against the facilitators of militants. But a former military general, then Prime Minister Imran Khan and then KP chief minister and his cabinet facilitated terrorism by resettling militants in KP, he remarked. He lamented that the situation in the province was now in front of them, especially of the restive Kurram district. Senator Aimal called for forming a truth and reconciliation commission to accept and rectify mistakes of the past with the pledge that the same would not be repeated. “It is our bad luck that one army general comes to form the Taliban and another comes to eliminate them,” he said. He sought that there should be some way out to compensate for the losses of KP in terrorism. He also said that the whole country should form a united narrative to curb terrorism. Speaking in the house, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza raised the issue of missing persons in Balochistan and pointed out that the problem had intensified in the province for the past few weeks. He said forces and intelligence agencies faced the blame of this illegal action. In retaliation, Balochistan’s main highways have remained blocked for the last many days in the hands of protestors, disconnecting the province with the entire country, he added.

“This has eroded the writ of the government in many parts of Balochistan,” Senator Murtaza said, adding that all this was happening in the presence of federal forces in the province.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in his response said that the Commission on Missing Persons had been reconstituted with the appointment of a hardworking retired judge of the Supreme Court as its head. He said a support package of Rs five million each had been given to families of those missing persons whose cases remained unresolved. “I would convey these concerns to the minister for interior,” he said, noting that a policy had been adopted over the issue.

Senator Tarar informed the house that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a cabinet committee over the matter that would be resolved under the legal framework.

Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the House Senator Syed Ali Zafar in his speech strongly defended former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

“The only thing open is their imagination and the only thing shut is their knowledge of law and understanding of justice,” he said while referring to the law minister’s remarks made a day earlier that the Al Qadir case was an open and shut case.

Terming the Al-Qadir case as bogus and fake, he said Khan was not worried about this case or the judgement which was likely to be announced soon.

He claimed that in his career as a lawyer, he had never seen a case in which the judge and judgement were running away from the accused while the accused wanted it to be decided.

He regretted that justice was being buried and courts had become battlegrounds.

He underlined that the ongoing dialogue between the coalition government and the PTI didn’t mean that ex-premier Khan was wanting any concession for himself. “Dialogue is for restoration of fundamental and human rights, protection of the Constitution and rule of law. Imran Khan will win his cases from courts,” he said.