Structural Development

The World Bank’s commitment to provide $20 billion to Pakistan under a 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) is a commendable initiative that should be widely welcomed in Pakistan’s development circles. This funding aims to tackle some of the country’s most pressing challenges, including child stunting, learning poverty, Pakistan’s acute vulnerability to climate change, and the sustainability of its energy sector. The framework outlines both direct interventions, such as the provision of clean water, sanitation services, and quality education, as well as structural reforms, like fostering inclusive private investment to improve external trade balances.

Such large-scale investments are critical for Pakistan. With the government forced to implement austerity measures under its new IMF loan programme and international borrowing agreements to avoid default, development funding has been significantly slashed. This has left crucial development initiatives to the private sector and NGOs, whose efforts, while valuable, remain fragmented and insufficient to meet the country’s broader needs.

On the structural front, the CPF aims to raise Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to over 15% and add 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity. Both goals are vital for the country’s economic stability and energy independence. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains among the lowest in South Asia, severely limiting the government’s ability to generate revenue for essential development projects. This structural weakness underpins much of the fiscal strain the country faces.

Similarly, despite having vast potential for renewable energy—particularly in hydroelectric and solar power—Pakistan lags far behind in utilising these resources. This reliance on imported fossil fuels has been a significant drain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, contributing to its persistent trade imbalance. Expanding renewable energy capacity would not only address the country’s energy crisis but also reduce its dependence on costly fuel imports.

If managed well, this partnership could mark a turning point in Pakistan’s journey towards inclusive and sustainable development.