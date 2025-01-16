Supreme Court seeks details of civilian trials in military courts

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Defence to provide data on civilian trials conducted in military courts, excluding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, is hearing intra-court appeals challenging military court decisions. The bench includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During the proceedings, Ministry of Defence lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that when Article 8, Section 3 is invoked, fundamental rights are rendered ineffective. Justice Naeem Akhtar pointed out that the Army Act traditionally applied to armed forces personnel but was amended to include civilians, raising concerns about the vague definition of "any person" in the law.

Justice Akhtar noted that the inclusion of civilians in military trials might reflect legislative shortcomings. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi emphasized the necessity of reviewing trial records to evaluate evidence, a demand denied by the Ministry of Defence’s lawyer. This refusal drew criticism from the bench, with Justice Azhar stating that justice requires hearing all parties involved.

The court also discussed the implications of the 21st constitutional amendment, which broadened the scope of military courts to include non-military offenses. The bench expressed concerns about transparency and the lack of access to trial records.

The hearing has been adjourned until tomorrow, with the court awaiting further details from the Ministry of Defence.