In a small village in Asia or Africa, a father dreams of having more children, hoping to secure his family’s future by expanding his landholdings. Children cost him little, as they contribute to household work and share responsibilities. With recent improvements in health, his strategy seems low-risk. However, this is not an isolated plan—every family in the village shares this mindset.

The result is inevitable: as the population doubles, the limited land will leave most children worse off.

Economists often highlight how the market’s “invisible hand” benefits society through individual decisions. Yet, in cases like this, the pursuit of personal gain leads to collective detriment, a phenomenon termed the isolation paradox.

Parents may wish to limit others’ fertility, and children may question their parents’ decisions, but without coordination, the village’s future grows increasingly precarious.

MUHAMMAD ASIF,

Umerkot.